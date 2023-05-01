ADVERTISEMENT

Indians’ ‘American Dream’ | EB-5 visa may become costlier by $120,000 from July 1

May 01, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The currently existing fee of $800,000 will go up by 15% to $920,000 once the taxation on outbound remittances come into play later this year

Mini Tejaswi

People may end up paying an extra fee of $120,000 (₹98 lakh) for the EB-5 visa once the Centre’s recently proposed taxation on outbound remittances comes into effect from July 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Indians exploring their American dream of permanent residency and green cards through EB-5 visa may end up paying an extra fee of $120,000 (₹98 lakh), that is in addition to the existing minimum fee of $800,000 (₹6.53 crore), once the Centre’s recently proposed taxation on outbound remittances comes into effect from July 1, 2023.

The Union Budget proposes that any outward remittances, for purposes other than medical treatment and education, will attract a total tax collected at source (TCS) of 20% on the entire value, up from a TCS of 5% currently.

“This increase is scheduled to take effect July 1, 2023 and will result in a substantial increase to the initial sum required for EB-5 investments by Indians. This could result in an additional $120,000, 15% in taxes for EB-5 investors over the existing fee of $800,000,’‘ said Nicholas A. Mastroianni, III, President and Chief Marketing Officer of U.S. Immigration Fund (USIF), a Florida-based EB-5 visa firm approved by United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

According to Mr. Mastroianni, the demand for EB-5 programme among Indians has gone up substantially after the pandemic. For instance, in 2022, some 1,381 individuals had applied for this visa, up from 756 in 2019.

“The outlook for EB-5 adoption in India is positive, as more and more wealthy individuals and families seek opportunities to invest in the United States and obtain permanent residency, green card through the programme, especially when other visa options are becoming more and more difficult to obtain,’‘ he added.

A significant proportion of EB-5 investors (who want to pursue business and investment opportunities in the U.S.) from India are parents who wish to send their children to study in the U.S. Additionally, these parents also seek the opportunity for their children to stay in the country after graduation and have unrestricted access to employment opportunities, without having to rely on the H-1B visa, Mr. Mastroianni observed.

