IndiaNivesh shuts PMS unit on market turmoil

IndiaNivesh Investment Managers, an entity registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) offering portfolio management services (PMS), has decided to close its operations on account of the “recent market turmoil and difficult economic circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues.” The entity had a scheme focussed on small cap stocks called Sprout. The market intermediary has further said that while broking operations would continue, there “have been some delays in releasing the payouts due to current lockdown.”
It attributed the delays to the lockdown on account of which critical staff are not able to reach the office for carrying out the operations in a smooth manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.