IndiaNivesh shuts PMS unit on market turmoil

IndiaNivesh Investment Managers, an entity registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) offering portfolio management services (PMS), has decided to close its operations on account of the “recent market turmoil and difficult economic circumstances due to the ongoing COVID-19 issues.” The entity had a scheme focussed on small cap stocks called Sprout. The market intermediary has further said that while broking operations would continue, there “have been some delays in releasing the payouts due to current lockdown.”

It attributed the delays to the lockdown on account of which critical staff are not able to reach the office for carrying out the operations in a smooth manner.