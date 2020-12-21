Indian workers more optimistic about job prospects, pay hike: Indeed study

India will be the most optimistic labour market in the entire Asia Pacific when it comes to prospects around job and pay rise in 2021, said Indeed, a global job portal.
Indian workers (56%) are more than twice as positive about their chances of getting a pay rise next year compared to their counterparts in Australia (20%) and Singapore (23%).
Indian workers said they were optimistic about their chances at better career opportunities (64%), and a pay rise (56%) in 2021. Yet, 54% said they would not pursue other job opportunities even if approached by other employers, some citing current workplace satisfaction, with most citing job insecurity, as per the study.
Also, it found, more than 1 in 3 Indians were optimistic about their career prospects and they deem workplace safety (59%) and employee wellbeing (44%) as the two most important considerations for the 2021 workplace.
Both the Indian employers and workers share polarised views about work-life balance and how they expect the future to pan out. Some 41% of employers and 39% of employees said lines between work and life have permanently blurred, with another 40% of employers and employees saying lines are more separate than ever, it further said.
