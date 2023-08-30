ADVERTISEMENT

Indian women should play an equitable role to ensure complete financial inclusion: Airtel Payments Bank

August 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Airtel Payments Bank in association with Frontier Markets and the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth launched ‘She Leads Bharat:Udyam’, a country-wide initiative to elevate 1,00,000 women-owned small businesses with resources, tools and opportunities to grow and diversify their incomes.

In the first phase, this initiative would enable 1,00,000 women-owned small businesses in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to learn and earn via Frontier Markets’ proprietary, flexible Meri-Saheli platform. 10,000 of these women small business owners would be further enabled to grow their business by becoming Airtel Payments Bank Business Correspondents (BCs) and unlock additional revenue streams, said a statement from Airtel Payments Bank.

Anubrata Biswas, MD CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said the initiative was aimed at building a financially-inclusive economy where women play an equitable role.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With this collaboration, with Frontier Markets and Mastercard, we are taking our commitment forward to empower women in rural India to embark on their entrepreneurial endeavours,” she added.

Airtel Payments Bank would onboard these 1,00,000 women entrepreneurs as BCs, and who in turn would play a vital role in taking banking and financial services to underserved rural pockets of the country, said the company, which already has an existing network of 50,000 women BCs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US