Clothing brand Indian Terrain, which has 200 exclusive retail outlets, said it was looking at a 10% growth in revenue this financial year from ₹460 crore in 2023-2024. Charath Ram Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Terrain, told mediapersons in Coimbatore recently that of the total revenue in FY24, 15% was from e-commerce. Indian Terrain plans to open 30 more retail outlets this year, with 20-25 in the southern and western States, he added.