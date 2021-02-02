Indian shares extend sharp post-budget gains, HDFC Bank leads

Indian shares extended their post-budget gains to a second session on February 2, led by advances in finance and infra stocks, as investors cheered the government’s move to step-up spending to aid the economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.14% to 14,586.55 by 9.22 a.m., while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 2.1% at 49,621.80. Both the indexes had gained 4.7% and 5%,respectively, after the federal budget was announced on February 1.
India boosted healthcare spending by 135%, lifted caps on foreign investment in its vast insurance market, and increased capital expenditure for 2021/2022 by 35% in its federal budget.
Among individual shares and sectors, the Nifty Bank Index rose as much as 3.9% to a record high, boosted by a 6.6% jump in top private-sector lender HDFC Bank.
Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro climbed 6%.
Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors gained 6.6%and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50 after reporting a 27.6% rise in domestic sales in January.
The Nifty Auto index rose 2.2%, also supported by a new vehicle scrappage policy announced in the budget.
Mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. added 3.4% ahead of its quarterly results.
In broader Asian markets, shares gained on increased optimism around stimulus packages and a global economic recovery.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath