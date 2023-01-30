ADVERTISEMENT

Indian refiner MRPL swings to Q3 loss due to windfall tax

January 30, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - BENGALURU

Throughput rose to 4.48 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 4.35 MMT. Revenue from operations increased nearly 24% to ₹309.66 billion

Reuters

India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) swung to a third-quarter loss from a year-ago profit on Monday, hurt by the government's windfall tax on some fuel exports and a surge in the cost of materials consumed.

The crude oil refiner reported a net loss of ₹1.88 billion ($23.1 million) for the quarter ended December 31, compared with a profit of ₹5.86 billion a year earlier.

The government levied a windfall tax on exports of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuels midway through last year, which, MRPL said, hits its results by ₹20.46 billion in the quarter.

MRPL, a subsidiary of the government-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd, said its cost of materials consumed surged 32.2% to ₹244.95 billion.

Its throughput rose to 4.48 million metric tonnes (MMT) from 4.35 MMT. Revenue from operations increased nearly 24% to ₹309.66 billion.

MRPL's shares have gained 2.6% so far this month, following a roughly 5.5% drop in the last quarter of 2022.

