GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Indian real estate market to reach $1.5 trillion by 2034: Knight Frank

April 12, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
According to the report, the residential market is expected to lead with a value of $906 billion, followed by the office sector contributing $125 billion

According to the report, the residential market is expected to lead with a value of $906 billion, followed by the office sector contributing $125 billion | Photo Credit: File photo

The Indian real estate market is expected to reach $1.5 trillion by 2034, contributing 10.5% to economic output, according to a joint study by Knight Frank India and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The report titled ‘Indian Real Estate: A Decade from Now’ has projected that the value of the Indian realty market would reach an estimated 1.5 trillion by 2034, constituting 10.5% of the total economic output of the country by then.

According to the report, the residential market is expected to lead with a value of $906 billion, followed by the office sector contributing $125 billion. Also, land for manufacturing activities is estimated to generate a value of $28 billion, driven by rising demand in India, while warehousing is projected to yield revenues of $8.9 billion.

“’India’s economic growth in the next decade will depend heavily on several factors, including a growing young population, bolstered domestic manufacturing, infrastructure development, and urban expansion. Under favourable conditions for these drivers and assuming an annual 2% depreciation of the INR to dollar exchange rate, India’s GDP could potentially reach $10.3 trillion by 2034,” the document said.

Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank India, said “In the coming decade, India’s economic ascent will be marked by an unprecedented surge, with the real estate sector poised to be a cornerstone of this transformative journey.”

In 2023, the sector’s market size was approximately $482 billion, contributing 7.3% to the total economic output.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.