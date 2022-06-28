Indian professionals believe sharing emotions at work boosts productivity, morale: LinkedIn

‘The past two years have been tumultuous, to say the least, but have also made people realise that they can be more vulnerable and candid with each other at work’

Some 87% of 2,188 Indian professionals who took part in a study believed sharing emotions at work boosted their productivity and morale, said LinkedIn, an online professional network.

Showing more emotions at work could be the secret to better staff morale in this hybrid world of work, with almost nine in 10 (87%) agreeing that doing so makes them more productive and boosts feelings of belonging, said a study released by LinkedIn on Tuesday.

Professionals were not holding back their emotions and were becoming more vulnerable, with nearly two-thirds (63%) admitting to having cried in front of their boss, a third (32%) having done so on more than one occasion, revealed the study.

But as India warms up to expressing at work, seven in 10 (70%) professionals believe there was a stigma around sharing feelings at work. Due to this, over a quarter of professionals are still worried about wearing their hearts on their sleeves out of a fear of looking weak (27%), unprofessional (25%), and being judged (25%), as per a LinkedIn study.

Women were found to be bearing the brunt more, with almost four in five (79%) professionals in the country agreeing that women were often judged more in comparison to men when they share their emotions at work.

The study also found that Gen Z (73%) and millennials (79%) were leading the way in expressing themselves and feeling more comfortable than ever to open up at work. Gen Z (41%) and millennials (47%) have felt the benefits of flexible working too, as they agree it has encouraged them to open up more often in front of their colleagues. In comparison, just 20% of boomers (aged 58-60) share the same comfort with expressing themselves at work.

Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn, said, “The past two years have been tumultuous, to say the least, but have also made people realise that they can be more vulnerable and candid with each other at work. This has become more apparent on LinkedIn, where people are not just talking shop but also expressing how they take care of themselves by setting new boundaries and balancing life with work.’‘

To accommodate professionals changing need for expressing emotions, LinkedIn also launched a new feature, ‘funny reaction’ for its members.

“With humour at the heart of self-expression, our new funny reaction will allow members to express joy in response to a post or comment. This has been one of the most requested features from our members,’‘ added Mr. Gupta.