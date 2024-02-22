‘Indian prefer AI tools over human interactions’

February 22, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

About 57% of Indian consumers chose an AI-enabled tool or service over human interaction, far more than the global and Asia Pacific average of 39% and 48% respectively, say Adobe and Oxford University in a study released Thursday.

Some 41% Indian brands prioritised customer experience (CX) and 87% brands prioritised CX enhancements over other business goals, reported the global survey of 4,000 consumers and 1,500 brands to discover how Generative AI and personalisation are transforming the digital customer experience landscape, Adobe said.