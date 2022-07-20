Business

Indian Ports Advisor Ennarasu appointed IAPH India representative

Ennarasu Karunesan

Ennarasu Karunesan

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), a global ports forum for international collaboration, has named Ennarasu Karunesan as its representative to develop its network in India.

Mr. Ennarasu is a mechanical engineer with more than 33 years of leadership in the maritime and ports sector. He currently serves as an advisor to Indian ports. During 2015-19, he was the joint president and CEO of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Gujarat.

Mr. Ennarasu’s main task is to recruit ports and organisations in the Indian port community as IAPH regular and associate members, IAPH said in a statement.

The appointment coincides with the associate membership of India's first high tech company Kale Info Solutions, which joined IAPH at its 2022 World Port Conference in Vancouver in May.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 20, 2022 10:01:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indian-ports-advisor-ennarasu-appointed-iaph-india-representative/article65662510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY