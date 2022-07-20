Indian Ports Advisor Ennarasu appointed IAPH India representative

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH), a global ports forum for international collaboration, has named Ennarasu Karunesan as its representative to develop its network in India.

Mr. Ennarasu is a mechanical engineer with more than 33 years of leadership in the maritime and ports sector. He currently serves as an advisor to Indian ports. During 2015-19, he was the joint president and CEO of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Gujarat.

Mr. Ennarasu’s main task is to recruit ports and organisations in the Indian port community as IAPH regular and associate members, IAPH said in a statement.

The appointment coincides with the associate membership of India's first high tech company Kale Info Solutions, which joined IAPH at its 2022 World Port Conference in Vancouver in May.