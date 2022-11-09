Indian Overseas Bank raises interest rates on term deposits

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 09, 2022 19:24 IST

Interest rates have been increased by 60 bps for term deposits of tenors of 270 days to one year and one to three years, IOB says. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) has raised interest rates on retail term deposits by up to 60 basis points.

With the revision in interest rates, domestic/NRO/NRE depositors would get an interest rate of up to 7.15 % by opening a term deposit for 444 days and three years and above, the public sector lender said in a statement. The revision would take effect from Thursday.

Interest rates have been increased by 60 bps for term deposits of tenors of 270 days to one year and one to three years.

