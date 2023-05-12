ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Overseas Bank Q4 standalone net rises 18% to 650 crore

May 12, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Interest income rose 23% to ₹5,192 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The board of IOB approved a proposal for raising equity capital of up to ₹1,000 crore and Tier II capital aggregating ₹1,000 crore. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) reported standalone net profit for the quarter ended March rose 18% from the year-earlier period to ₹650 crore on account of healthy growth in net interest income and improvement in asset quality.

Interest income rose 23% to ₹5,192 crore. Net interest income increased to ₹2,276 crore from ₹1,610 crore. Net interest margin grew to 3.20% from 2.41%, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

Gross non-performing asset (NPA) declined by 238 bps to 7.44%, while that of net NPA by 82 bps to 1.83%. Total cash recovery was ₹447 crore in March 2023 against ₹460 crore in March 2022.

Provision coverage ratio improved to 92.63% in March 2023 from 91.66% in March 2022. Capital adequacy ratio stood at 16.10% as on March 2023.

For the year ended March 2023, total business stood at ₹4.50 lakh crore, of which deposit stood at ₹2.61 lakh crore and gross advances at ₹1.89 lakh crore. CASA deposits accounted for ₹1.14 lakh crore.

The board approved raising of equity capital of up to ₹1,000 crore and Tier II capital aggregating ₹1,000 crore.

During the year, IOB has planned to open 40 new branches across the country.

