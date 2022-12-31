ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Overseas Bank elevates Ajay Kumar Srivastava as its MD & CEO

December 31, 2022 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Chennai

Prior to taking up the new role, Mr. Srivastava was serving the city-headquartered bank as its executive director. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has elevated Ajay Kumar Srivastava as its managing director and chief executive officer with effect from January 1, the bank said on Saturday.

Mr. Srivastava commenced his banking career as a probationary officer in Allahabad Bank in 1991. After serving over 27 years, he joined Indian Overseas Bank in October 2017. At Indian Overseas Bank, he had a very challenging journey and handled all the departments and portfolios.

He made strategies for each of the key areas and successfully implemented them at the ground level with the support from the Board, the statement added.

