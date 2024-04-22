ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Overseas Bank board approves capital raising plan for FY25

April 22, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is planning to raise paid-up equity capital for FY25 to a maximum extent of ₹5,000 crore.

The board approved the proposal which would be done by way of follow-on public offer, rights issue, qualified institutional placement, ESPS, preferential issue or any other mode, in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval, after obtaining the necessary approval, the public sector lender said in a regulatory filing.

IOB said it also plans to raise Tier II capital by issue of BASEL III compliant Tier II bonds up to a maximum extent of ₹1,000 crore depending upon the requirement, with or without green shoe option, in one or more tranches within a period of 12 months from the date of approval.

