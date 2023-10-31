Indian Oil Corporation turns ₹13,718 cr. net profit in Q2

October 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Oil Corporation reported ₹13,713.08 crore consolidated net profit for the September quarter against a net loss of ₹910.21 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of higher marketing margin and lower exchange losses that continue since April.

Total income declined to ₹2,05,789.51 crore (₹2,33,800.98 crore.) On a sequential basis, net profit and total income were lower. The State-owned refiner’s standalone net profit stood at ₹12,967.32 crore as against a net loss of ₹272.35 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Total income at ₹2,03,294.50 crore (₹2,30,557.78 crore).

Indian Oil has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

During the first half of the fiscal, the company sold 47.651 million tonnes (47.077 MT) of products, including exports. Refining throughput for the six months was 36.524 MT (35.029 MT) and throughput of the corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 48.821 MT (48.284 MT).

Gross refining margin during April-September 2023 was $13.12 per barrel as compared with $25.49 in the corresponding period of previous financial year, Chairman S. M. Vaidya said.

