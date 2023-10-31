HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian Oil Corporation turns ₹13,718 cr. net profit in Q2

October 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Indian Oil Corporation reported ₹13,713.08 crore consolidated net profit for the September quarter against a net loss of ₹910.21 crore in the year-earlier period on the back of higher marketing margin and lower exchange losses that continue since April.

Total income declined to ₹2,05,789.51 crore (₹2,33,800.98 crore.) On a sequential basis, net profit and total income were lower. The State-owned refiner’s standalone net profit stood at ₹12,967.32 crore as against a net loss of ₹272.35 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal. Total income at ₹2,03,294.50 crore (₹2,30,557.78 crore).

Indian Oil has declared an interim dividend of ₹5 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each.

During the first half of the fiscal, the company sold 47.651 million tonnes (47.077 MT) of products, including exports. Refining throughput for the six months was 36.524 MT (35.029 MT) and throughput of the corporation’s countrywide pipelines network was 48.821 MT (48.284 MT).

Gross refining margin during April-September 2023 was $13.12 per barrel as compared with $25.49 in the corresponding period of previous financial year, Chairman S. M. Vaidya said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.