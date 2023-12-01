Indian Oil board gives nod for 4,000 fast EV chargers, revised cost of Panipat refinery expansion 

December 01, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) secured board approval on Friday for procuring and installing 4,000 fast electric vehicle (EV) chargers at an estimated capital investment of ₹919.78 crore.

In another decision, the Board gave approval for an upward revision in the Panipat refinery expansion project cost to ₹36,225 crore from ₹32,946 crore. It also agreed to an extension in the completion schedule of the project from September next year to December 2025.

The capacity of the refinery is proposed to be enhanced from 15 to 25 million tonne, the oil company said in a regulatory filing.