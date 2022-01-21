Indian Missions can popularise NSWS: Goyal

The National Single Window System (NSWS) should be taken to the Indian diplomatic missions across the world, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday. The digital platform of NSWS assists investors “to identify and apply for approvals”, said a government press note.The renewed focus on the NSWS comes days after the digital platform granted its first approval to a vehicle scrappage facility in Kheda, Gujarat which has the capacity to process 67,000 vehicles. This particular project was processed under NSWS in 63 days.Mr Goyal also suggested that greater awareness should be created about the NSWS through presentations before large corporations. At present the facilitating digital platform is used across 32 Central Ministries and Departments. This apart, 14 States including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Gujarat, Odisha, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand are on board NSWS.The Government has informed that six more States are likely to be included into the NSWS. To ease concerns about security related issues of the NSWS portal, Mr. Goyal suggested that a Chief Information Security Officer should be nominated to work full time for the security and risk monitoring of the NSWS portal. “It is critical to meet timelines which can be possible through continuous upgradation of the system,” said Mr. Goyal.“The Know Your Approvals (KYA) service is live on the NSWS with 544 approvals from 32 Central Ministries and Departments.

