GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Indian market highly price-sensitive, yet attractive’

Published - October 12, 2024 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi
Gabie Boko

Gabie Boko

The Indian market is highly price-sensitive, yet the country’s focus on digitisation makes it attractive with a unique mix of business opportunities, said Gabie Boko, chief marketing officer of California-based data infrastructure company NetApp.

To fit in this market, NetApp has been tailoring its products and offerings to be cost-effective and more flexible to address the specific needs of enterprises, Ms. Boko told The Hindu in an interaction.

“The Indian market is a key focus for us at NetApp, as it offers a unique mix of opportunities along with challenges. We recognise that this market is highly price-sensitive, so we’ve tailored our offerings to be cost-effective and flexible, addressing the specific needs of enterprises here,” she elaborated. On the market outlook for India, she commented, ‘‘Our CEO, George Kurian recently said India is a key market for us and will be one of the top three markets in the APAC region.”

NetApp was right here, when India’s digital transformation was moving at a rapid pace, although the company understood that the market’s focus on cost remained a challenge, Ms. Boko emphasised.

Published - October 12, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.