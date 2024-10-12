‘Indian market highly price-sensitive, yet attractive’

The Indian market is highly price-sensitive, yet the country’s focus on digitisation makes it attractive with a unique mix of business opportunities, said Gabie Boko, chief marketing officer of California-based data infrastructure company NetApp.

To fit in this market, NetApp has been tailoring its products and offerings to be cost-effective and more flexible to address the specific needs of enterprises, Ms. Boko told The Hindu in an interaction.

“The Indian market is a key focus for us at NetApp, as it offers a unique mix of opportunities along with challenges. We recognise that this market is highly price-sensitive, so we’ve tailored our offerings to be cost-effective and flexible, addressing the specific needs of enterprises here,” she elaborated. On the market outlook for India, she commented, ‘‘Our CEO, George Kurian recently said India is a key market for us and will be one of the top three markets in the APAC region.”

NetApp was right here, when India’s digital transformation was moving at a rapid pace, although the company understood that the market’s focus on cost remained a challenge, Ms. Boko emphasised.