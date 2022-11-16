Indian IT has necessary risk capital, sizeable domestic market: Kris Gopalakrishnan

November 16, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

Indian IT industry now has the necessary risk capital and a sizeable domestic market to develop world-class software products, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and former CEO and vice chairman, Infosys.

“We will see more software products coming from India,” he said at the 61st LeadersSpeak programme of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s next global sectors are automotive, healthcare, and payment, according to Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

Trending

He said that India was transitioning faster to electric vehicles and already experimenting with hydrogen fuel.