  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian IT has necessary risk capital, sizeable domestic market: Kris Gopalakrishnan

November 16, 2022 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Indian IT industry now has the necessary risk capital and a sizeable domestic market to develop world-class software products, said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures and former CEO and vice chairman, Infosys.

“We will see more software products coming from India,” he said at the 61st LeadersSpeak programme of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

India’s next global sectors are automotive, healthcare, and payment, according to Mr. Gopalakrishnan.

He said that India was transitioning faster to electric vehicles and already experimenting with hydrogen fuel.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.