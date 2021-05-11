Indian Hotels restarts Meals initiative for healthcare staff

MUMBAI

11 May 2021 22:39 IST

With a more fierce second wave of the pandemic sweeping across the country, Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), of the Tata Group, has reintroduced its Meals initiatives to provide nutritious food to medical staff free of cost.

In 2008, it had created the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) to provide relief and support to victims of natural or man-made disasters and the Meals outreach has been announced in response to the rapidly spreading virus which has overwhelmed the healthcare system,

“We understand there is an urgent requirement for safe and nutritious food. TPSWT has delivered over 49,500 meals to date in Mumbai and Ahmedabad,” IHCL said.

This has been done through its airline catering brand TajSats which has partnered with individuals and brands like chef Sanjeev Kapoor, World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization based out of Washington DC, Deutsche Bank and others who are coming on board to sponsor the meals.

IHCL said it is distributing nutritious meals to medical staff in key hospitals/COVID-19 centres in Mumbai.

The hospitals include Lokmanya Tilak, Cooper, Sir JJ, ESIC, Gokuldas Tejpal, Tata Memorial and Kasturba. The Covid Care Centres include the ones in A and C wards.

While over 38,500 meals have been delivered in Mumbai, over 10,500 meals have been supplied in Ahmedabad. Ginger hotels ate delivering meals to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad.

This initiative will be also rolled out in New Delhi soon.

Several IHCL hotels have been converted into quarantine facilities in association with hospitals. The quarantine rooms are for mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic patients at the discretion of the hospital. The hospitals provide a doctor and nurse to monitor the vital parameters.