Indian Hotels Q4 net profit falls 36%

MUMBAI

10 June 2020 22:34 IST

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, has reported a net profit of ₹74 crore as compared to ₹115 crore in the same period last year, down 36%.

During the quarter, the company reported a sales revenue of ₹1,101 crore as compared to ₹1,282 crore in the same period last year, down 14%.

For the financial year 2019-20, the company reported a net profit of ₹354 crore as compared to ₹287 crore in the previous year, up 24%.

Advertising

Advertising

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors has recommended an equity dividend of 50% amounting to ₹0.50 per share.