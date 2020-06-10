Business

Indian Hotels Q4 net profit falls 36%

Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, has reported a net profit of ₹74 crore as compared to ₹115 crore in the same period last year, down 36%.

During the quarter, the company reported a sales revenue of ₹1,101 crore as compared to ₹1,282 crore in the same period last year, down 14%.

For the financial year 2019-20, the company reported a net profit of ₹354 crore as compared to ₹287 crore in the previous year, up 24%.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the Board of Directors has recommended an equity dividend of 50% amounting to ₹0.50 per share.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 10, 2020 10:37:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/indian-hotels-q4-net-profit-falls-36/article31798193.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY