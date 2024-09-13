ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Hotels plans Vivanta, Ginger hotels near Chennai

Published - September 13, 2024 10:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal says that the development is in line with their strategy of expanding their presence into emerging micro-markets of key metros. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian Hotels Company Ltd., (IHCL), announced the development of a greenfield Vivanta and a Ginger hotel in Mahindra World City (MWC) near Chennai, on a 3-acre land parcel near the Kolavai Lake.

With the addition of these hotels, IHCL will have a presence of 22 hotels with six under development in Tamil Nadu.

“IHCL has been present in Chennai for over five decades. These signings are in line with our strategy of expanding our presence into emerging micro-markets of key metros,” IHCL Managing Director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal, said in a statement.

The Vivanta MWC will feature 100-keys, while Ginger MWC about 200 contemporary rooms. It will cater to the needs of business and leisure travellers.

MWC is a business district spread across 1,550 acres within the influence zone of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor and Chennai-Vizag Industrial Corridor.

