Indian gamers showing strong interest in gaming career: HP India

November 24, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

About two-thirds of serious gamers who spend more than eight hours in gaming in a week and participate in online gaming competitions, are looking at exploring gaming as a career option, including becoming a gaming, influencer or a gaming software developer, according to a study undertaken by personal computer maker HP India.

The study — ‘HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2022’ — which covered more than 2000 respondents across 14 Indian cities, stated that gamers see good earnings prospects in gaming along with multiple career choices, leading to Indian gamers showing a strong interest in a career in gaming.

“Another key reason driving gamers towards gaming is the possibility of their hobby becoming a career. Gaming is also considered as a source of entertainment and relaxation (92%), improving mental agility (58%) and socializing (52%),” the study added.

It added that growth of the gaming industry in India is also helping Indian gamers to try their hand at various career options. While becoming a gamer remains the most preferred (53%), other options like becoming an influencer (20%), a gaming software developer (18%), a streamer (8%) and an animator (2%) also interest them, it said.

“Women gamers are on the rise in India. Women gamers are eyeing a career in gaming, turning their hobby into a profession (50%) and providing good earnings prospects (45%),” it added.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India market said, “As the gaming industry in India evolves, it is promising to see gaming being considered as a career option. The PC gaming landscape in India offers a tremendous opportunity for the youth and we, at HP, are committed to support gamers in their journey by providing knowledge, tools, and opportunities to upskill and help them become better at their game through OMEN community initiatives.”

“The strong preference for PC gaming represents a massive business opportunity for us. We remain focused to engineer the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and advanced gaming ecosystem in India”, Mr. Bedi added.