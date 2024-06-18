GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian fintechs digitally disbursed loans worth ₹1,46,517 cr. in FY23-24: FACE

Published - June 18, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Mini Tejaswi

Fintech and digital lending firms in India have processed and sanctioned over 10 crore loans and carried out disbursements of ₹1,46,517 crore during FY23-24, the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) said on Tuesday.

The disbursement volume and value grew year-on-year by 35% and 49%, respectively, reaching 10.19 crore loans totalling ₹1,46,517 crore in FY23-24, the industry body said. The average ticket size for loans disbursed in FY23-24 stood at ₹12,648, compared with ₹11,094 a year earlier. In Q4 FY23-24, member companies disbursed 2.69 crore loans worth ₹40,322 crore at an average ticket size of ₹13,418. The quarterly growth rate is 3% over the Q3 FY23-24, according to a report released by FACE.

“The digital lending sector is responsibly driving ahead with a sharp focus on customer-centricity, compliance, risk management and sustainable business models. These trends reflect the industry’s remarkable maturity and adaptability to macro conditions,” Sugandh Saxena, CEO at FACE, said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.