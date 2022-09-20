Indian FinTech market to reach $1 trillion by 2030, says CEA

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
September 20, 2022 22:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“India is among the fastest growing fintech markets in the world with a market size of $31 billion in 2021 that is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2030,” said V. Anantha Nageswaran, Chief Economic Advisor of India, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

“A major shift towards a more equitable distribution of investment across sectors including InsurTechs, WealthTechs, has started taking place. We are talking about bridging the digital divide and the economic divide. Therefore, the focus now is on how the combination of technology and finance is enabling access to finance and access to opportunities,” he said while speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2022 (GFF 2022) in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“The next wave in the fintech sector could be the cash flow lending to MSMEs using Account Aggregator, UPI and OCEN,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the lending potential of $3 trillion next year would be based on GST invoices and bank statements made available on Account Aggregator and banks adopting OCEN. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The government is now pivoting from digital financial inclusion to digital financial empowerment. This is being done through Jan Dhan 2.0, strong gender focus, PM SVAnidhi Scheme, eKYC and digital onboarding and protection of digital customers,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app