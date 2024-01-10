Indian entrepreneurs will attract $500 bn. from PEs/VCs in the next 5 years: PE/VC expert Sudhir Sethi

January 10, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Indian entrepreneurs are expected to absorb venture capital and private equity to the tune of over $500 billion in next five years and the country would also return $300 billion to investors in this period, said Sudhir Sethi, venture capital and private equity industry expert and Founder & Chairman, Chiratae Ventures.

The country received PE/VC investment of $280 billion in the last five years (excluding 2023) and returned $140 billion to investors in this period, as per Chiratae’s estimates.

“With continued growth of entrepreneurs, I expect India in the next five years to absorb over $500 billion and return over $300 billion to investors. We, Chiratae, ourselves have to date returned over $845 million, on an asset under management of $1.2 billion and our return soon will touch $1 billion,” Mr. Sethi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

India continued to excite with new tail winds behind the whole range of activities in the industry including investing, fund raising, exits and portfolio expansion, he commented.

Saloni Jain, Founding Partner, Sunicon Ventures said, the year 2024 would throw open significant opportunities in disruptive sectors, specifically in AI-driven solutions, sustainable technologies, and decentralised finance.

Sectors that are getting more traction include climate, EVs (Tesla entry may give a boost) and agritech while a revival of edtech could not be ruled out. Many smaller themes such as cyber insurance, senior persons economy etc. could also develop this year, as per industry observers.

“Although we expect 2023 to be the bottom in terms of finding winter. The slug of start-up IPOs driving some liquidity and stronger India macro should give more confidence to VCs to put out more and somewhat larger cheques and thaw the market,” anticipated Deepak Gupta, General Partner, WEH Ventures.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.