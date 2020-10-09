Business

Indian cotton gets ‘Kasturi’ branding, logo

Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Zubin Irani unveiled a brand and a logo for Indian cotton recently.

According to an official source, the branding — Kasturi Cotton — would initially be applicable to long staple cotton that is grown in India and meets prescribed standards.

The Minister added that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had developed a mobile application called “Cott-Ally” to provide the latest news on weather conditions, the crop situation and best farm practices. The CCI has opened 430 procurement centres in cotton-growing States and payments are made to farmers digitally within 72 hours, she said.

