Indian cos’ fundraising via pvt. placement of bonds more than doubles in Nov. - SEBI

December 09, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reuters

Indian companies’ fundraising through private placement of bonds more than doubled on-month in November, data from the country’s capital markets regulator showed.

Firms raised ₹765.63 billion ($9.31 billion) in November through 140 bond issuances, as compared with ₹346.99 billion raised through 114 issuances in October, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Indian companies have raised ₹3.85 trillion through private placement of bonds in April-November period, as compared with 3.62 trillion rupees for the same period in the previous year.

Indian companies had raised ₹5.88 trillion in 2021-2022, down from a record ₹7.72 trillion raised in 2020-2021.

