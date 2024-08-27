Indian consumers ready for AI-driven washing machines: Samsung

Indian consumers are looking for AI-driven, bespoke, energy-efficient and time- and water-saving washing machines, said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India. “Consumers today want to ‘do less and live more’. As this trend is increasingly catching up, India is becoming a huge market ready for large bespoke washing machines driven by AI,’‘ he said.

A recent survey by Samsung revealed that customers were looking for new-age digital appliances that deliver best-in-class wash performance with minimum effort, while saving energy, water and time, he added.

To cater to this emerging trend, Samsung on Tuesday introduced a new range of 10 front load, AI-powered bespoke washing machines with capacity of washing bigger laundry loads of 12 kilograms each. The new washing machines come with flat glass doors with special AI features for wash, energy saving, UX controls, ecobubble and larger drums for easy tumbling and are priced in the ₹52,990 to ₹74,990 range.

“AI helps users fully tailor-make their washing machines and this is the first time in the Indian market. With these machines, users can take the thinking out of washing, making it a simpler chore thanks to intuitive AI features,” Mr. Baishakhia stated.

According to him, Samsung’s Bespoke AI washing machines leverage 2.8 million big data points to offer optimised wash options. This also helps save a large amount of energy in every wash cycle – the AI Energy Mode results in a reduced electricity bill for consumers by providing up to 70% energy savings, he claimed.