Indian consumers more keen on innovative mobility solutions than their global peers: Capgemini

June 17, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

India has been clearly showing greater interest in adopting innovative mobility options as compared with its global peers, according to Capgemini.

In response to this growing trend, the French technology major said it was currently helping automakers in the country to orchestrate a wide array of technological initiatives from software-driven transformations to sustainable mobility and autonomous driving and more.

Consumers in the country had been showing eagerness in connected, alternate energy and autonomous vehicles and these trends were quite evident in a recent survey by Capgemini, Nisheeth Srivastava, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Capgemini in India told The Hindu.

“We are currently working with several automakers in India. Capgemini has deep experience in all aspects of supply chain management including industrial and systems engineering, green engineering and simulations, and more, leveraging our extensive engineering and IT knowledge and experience,” he said. “We also offer our deep ability to integrate IT and OT [Information Technology and Operational Technology] for automakers,” he added.

Automotive organisations today encounter unprecedented challenges in an era of unprecedented disruptions, he observed.

According to Mr. Srivastava, there are many key innovations that Capgemini had developed in India such as digital twins (virtual model of a physical object) to simulate vehicle design process, vehicle testing, manufacturing, sales, customer experience and service, helping in greater optimisation of the processes and value to automakers. “Similarly, we are now deploying a returnable packaging management solution that can contribute to considerable carbon footprint reduction and cost optimisation via the principles of circularity,” he added.

Capgemini has its largest delivery and innovation centre and operates Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs) in Mumbai and Hyderabad to facilitate relevant industry innovations, in partnership with a prolific ecosystem of technology partners, start-ups, academia and research institutions.

