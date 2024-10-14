GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Indian conglomerates to spend $800 billion in new projects in 10 years: S&P Global Ratings’ report 

“The Vedanta, Tata, Adani, Reliance and JSW groups alone are prepping about $350 billion of investment in these sectors over the next decade,” Neel Gopalakrishnan of S&P Global Ratings said

Published - October 14, 2024 03:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
S&P Global Ratings in a report said the business groups such as Birla, Mahindra, Hinduja, Hero, ITC, Bajaj and the Murugappa groups have a record of conservative growth. File 

S&P Global Ratings in a report said the business groups such as Birla, Mahindra, Hinduja, Hero, ITC, Bajaj and the Murugappa groups have a record of conservative growth. File  | Photo Credit: Photo: Twitter/@SPGlobalRatings

“India’s large business groups will spend about $800 billion on growth over the next 10 years, almost triple of what they spent over the prior decade,” S&P Global Ratings said in a report on Monday (October 14, 2024.)

“About 40% of Indian conglomerates’ spending over the coming decade will be on new businesses, such as green hydrogen, clean energy, aviation, semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs) and data centres,” Neel Gopalakrishnan, Credit Analyst, S&P Global Ratings, said.

What is next for the Indian economy? | Explained 

“The Vedanta, Tata, Adani, Reliance and JSW groups alone are prepping about $350 billion of investment in these sectors over the next decade,” he said.

Stating that many of the other conglomerates will focus more on their established businesses, with an emphasis on boosting scale and profitability, S&P Global Ratings in the report said the business groups such as Birla, Mahindra, Hinduja, Hero, ITC, Bajaj and the Murugappa groups have a record of conservative growth. 

“Indian conglomerates will likely invest about $400 billion-$500 billion over the next 10 years in existing businesses, if they continue investing at a similar rate as that seen over the past two years,” it said. “The opportunity for growth for Indian conglomerates is huge,” said Mr. Gopalakrishnan. 

“But the heavy spending on investment also presents risk — execution risk and the risk of borrowing heavily on technology with unproven commercial payoff, such as green hydrogen,” he added. 

Demographic advantage, Indian economy’s sweet spot

As absolute debt levels rise, firms will need to continuously strengthen their core businesses to maintain their credit profiles. Any underperformance during the investment phase would likely hit credit metrics, as per the report. 

Published - October 14, 2024 03:11 pm IST

Related Topics

business (general) / economy, business and finance / economy (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.