ADVERTISEMENT

Indian coal power plants should be compensated for forced generation in 2022: regulator

January 04, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Order paves way for companies to recover losses resulting from a government directive last year; Centre had invoked an emergency clause in the Electricity Act to direct plans using imported coal to resume generation to meet high demand; the power stations had ceased operating due to high coal prices

Reuters

Indian power plants that rely on imported coal should be fully compensated when forced to supply electricity, the country's power regulator said on Tuesday, paving the way for companies to recover losses resulting from a government order last year.

In May, India invoked an emergency clause in the Electricity Act to direct plants using imported coal to resume generation to meet high demand. The power stations, with a combined capacity of about 17 gigawatts, had ceased operating due to high coal prices.

Power tariffs for plants using imported coal should cover their costs as well as a "reasonable profit margin," the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) said in an order dated January 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The order came after Tata Power Co. Ltd. appealed to the CERC against the tariff fixed by the power Ministry after the directive last year forced them to keep operating to avert a power crisis in the country.

Other companies, including Adani Power and JSW Energy, would now be able to claim compensation for being compelled to supply electricity during that period, an industry official said.

Tata Power said the CERC order would benefit its power plant at Mundra in Gujarat, which burns imported coal. The plant would recover the full cost incurred for supplying power under the emergency direction last year, it said in a statement.

"We are thankful to the CERC for granting all prayers in our favour," the company said.

The CERC order also said that the tariff that the power Ministry had allowed under the emergency provision had been interim and no longer applied.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US