Indian CCTV makers set to gain as tough procurement norms to set in from June 6

With the Central Government’s Cyber Security Certification norms for Internet of Things] IoT products starting with CCTV cameras, are set to kick in from June 6, Indian video surveillance companies are expected to see their business growing at the cost of Chinese companies which are now dominating the market.

In March 2024, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) had issued a Public Procurement Preference to advance the “Make in India” initiative. This notification specifically addresses the procurement of CCTV and video surveillance systems for security purposes, establishing clear Essential Requirements (ER) for these devices.

The ERs are designed to ensure the security and integrity of the CCTV systems used by the public and private sectors in the country.

So far, two video surveillance equipment manufacturers from India, including Sparsh CCTV, have bagged “IoTSCS [IoT System Certification Scheme] Certification” for their IoT products (CCTV Cameras) from “Standardisation Testing & Quality Certification” body making their entire product range cyber-secured.

“We are the first company globally to get this certification across all our products. India has taken the lead in setting up surveillance industry compliance in the world and we have taken lead in being 100% aligned with this compliance,” said Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD, Sparsh CCTV, one of the top Indian players said in an interview.

Stating that India has become the first country in the world to come out with norms for IoT products including CCTVs, he said, “It started off from the Western world where there was big concern on CCTV cameras manufactured and supplied by Chinese vendors.”

He said as per the new norms before anybody buys CCTVs they need to check if the products are certification or not.

“So we believe that the products that come from China, because there is a trusted value chain that has been defined, most of the Chinese companies will go out of this business,” he said.

“And we have a huge chance to get that market share. We believe that starting from this year, we have a great chance to scale up,” Mr Sehgal said.

“Within this year, we should be able to at least have 5 to 7% of the market share from 2% now, and going forward we want to be amongst the leaders in this domain in the next two to three years,” he added.

Emphasising that the norms for all government procurements would bringing in big opportunity for domestic companies he said since many countries including UK, US, Australia, Germany, Russia, have already banned installation of Chinese products in all their government buildings and critical infrastructures, that market can be tapped by Indian companies. He said because of the changes and opportunities globally his company would achieve 20% growth in volume and 30% growth in value in the next two years.

The new norms guarantee that both the hardware and software of CCTV systems are secure. This includes measures to protect against the leakage of sensitive data, ensuring that the surveillance systems are robust against potential security threats.

Now it will be made mandatory for the security testing of CCTV and Video Surveillance Systems (VSS) to be conducted by the STQC Directorate. This would ensure that the systems meet stringent security standards set by the government.

This requirement involves validating that the components used in the CCTV systems are sourced through a trusted value chain. This means that all parts and processes involved in the manufacture of the devices must meet specific security and quality criteria, ensuring the integrity of the final product.

The whole objective is to ensure that surveillance systems deployed across the country are secure and free from vulnerabilities and to tap into the global markets.