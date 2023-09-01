Indian BPC market to grow to $30 billion by 2027, says report

September 01, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Indian Beauty & Personal Care (BPC) market is projected to grow to $30 billion by 2027 as against $19 billion in 2022 thus making up about 5% of the global opportunity, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants in Collaboration with Peak XV.

As per this report, the BPC industry is set to experience a meteoric rise, with projections indicating a total market size of $660 billion corresponding to a total market capitalisation of $2.2-2.7 trillion by 2027.

“The growth prospects of the Indian BPC industry are further strengthened in light of how underpenetrated the Indian BPC market is,” as per the report.

On per capita BPC spends, while the U.S. leads at $313, and China at $38, India lags significantly at just $14.

Online is a significant channel for BPC in India as it projected to become a $10 billion market by 2027, accounting for roughly 33% of the market then, the report mentions.

Similar to the global market, pure-play BPC brands are leading the disruption in India.

The report revealed that the Indian BPC market is growing at a rate twice as fast as FMCG-led brands, signaling the significance of specialized, BPC-focused players.

As the Indian BPC market matures, the report anticipates the emergence of multiple hundred-million-dollar pure-play BPC brands.

“Globally, there’s a growing need among consumers for products ‘made for them’, tailored to individual skin or body types. They are increasingly willing to pay premiums for effective and safe solutions, leading to rapid growth in the masstige and premium categories. While consumers use the Internet to research products, they are willing to shop across both online and offline channels.”, said Rohan Agarwal, Partner, Redseer Strategy Consultants in a briefing.

“Brands focused solely on BPC (pure-play BPC brands) have disrupted the market by targeting specific use-cases, leading to higher growth rates, gross margins, and profitability compared to FMCG-led BPC players. Average revenue growth of the largest pure-play BPC players was 5x of the largest FMCG-led BPC players (2017-22),” he said.

The report reveals that India was a shining star with the highest BPC growth rate (CAGR of 10% 2022-27) vs. comparable countries (the next best is Indonesia at 8% and China at 7%).

The BPC landscape’s transformation has also birthed a slew of innovative brands like L’Oréal, Nykaa, Honasa, and Pure Play Skin Sciences with niche offerings, it said.

These players, wholly dedicated to BPC, are more agile in responding to evolving consumer needs, positioning themselves as leaders in this dynamic market.

“From acne management to anti-ageing solutions, specialised use cases are where we are seeing a lot of the action. Brands are spending a significant portion of their resources and organisation bandwidth on new product development, R&D, and customer insights to drive more efficacious products to a targeted audience,” said Sakshi Chopra, MD, Peak XV in a statement.

“The pure-play BPC players are performing well in terms of growth and margins, therefore, are valued better. In 2022, the average gross margin for major pure-play BPC companies globally was significantly higher (72%) than that of FMCG-led BPC companies (44%),” she said.