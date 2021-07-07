Indian bond yields spike as crude surges

Indian bond yields jumped on Tuesday as a rally in global crude oil prices raised worries about higher imported inflation, while a selection of papers for this week’s bond buy-back by the central bank also disappointed investors.

The most-traded 6.64%, 2035 bond was up 6 basis points at 6.79%, while the second-highest traded 5.63%, 2026 paper rose 7 bps to 5.83%. Both bonds were trading at levels last seen in mid-March. HDFC Bank said rising oil prices and lack of liquid papers in this week’s government securities acquisition programme was weighing on bond prices.

India imports more than two-thirds of its oil needs.