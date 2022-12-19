Indian banks wrote off over $121 bn loans in five years: govt.

December 19, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

Overall, the health of Indian banks has improved with gross non-performing asset ratio of scheduled commercial banks falling to 5.9% in March 2022, the central bank had said in its bi-annual publication earlier this year. The report also highlighted that the ratio could decline further to 5.3% by the end of this March

Reuters

Indian banks have written off loans worth over ₹10 trillion ($121.05 billion) in the last five financial years in an attempt to clean up their balance sheets, according to the Union government.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, leads the list with the biggest write-off of ₹2.04 trillion, the Ministry of Finance said in a written reply to a question asked in the lower house of the Parliament on Monday.

Punjab National Bank, another State-owned lender, ranked second with a cumulative ₹923.39 billion in write-offs. Two other public sector banks, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India, were amalgamated into PNB in April 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Banks write off the loans in an attempt to clean up their balance sheets after setting aside adequate provisions. Once an account has been written off, it doesn't show as an asset on the bank's balance sheet, but efforts to recover the dues through bankruptcy proceedings or sale of bad loans continue.

The state-owned banks have recovered loans worth ₹4.80 trillion in the last five financial years, including ₹1.03 trillion from written-off assets, according to the central bank data, the Finance Ministry reply pointed out.

Overall, the health of Indian banks has improved with gross non-performing asset ratio of scheduled commercial banks falling to 5.9% in March 2022, the central bank had said in its bi-annual publication earlier this year. The report also highlighted that the ratio could decline further to 5.3% by the end of this March.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US