Indian Bank to raise up to ₹4,000 cr. via QIP

Indian Bank has decided to raise equity capital up to ₹4,000 crore through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). In a filing, the bank said the Committee of Directors had accorded approval for raising up to ₹4,000 crore (including premium) through QIP in one or more tranches.

