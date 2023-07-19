ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank ties up with TAFE, TMTL for tractor financing

July 19, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank officials with representatives of TAFE and TMTL

Indian Bank has partnered with TAFE (Tractors and Farm Equipment) and its wholly owned subsidiary TMTL (TAFE Motors and Tractors Ltd.) for tractor financing.

The tie-up would allow farmers and individuals to avail tractor loans at affordable interest rates, with the benefit of hassle-free loan processing, the public sector lender said in a statement. Interested buyers can avail tractor financing benefits from more than 5,700 branches, Indian Bank said.

V. Chandrasekaran, General Manager, Rural Banking/SLBC/RRB, Indian Bank, said that they were expecting a sanction of ₹500 crore in FY24.

