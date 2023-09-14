ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank ties up with Maruti Suzuki for inventory financing

September 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An MoU was exchanged between Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury and Maruti Suzuki Executive Vice President Sales & Network Bhuvan Dheer in the presence of other senior officials to provide inventory financing solutions to MSIL authorised dealers.

Indian Bank has signed a MoU with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., (MSIL) to provide inventory financing solution to the latter’s authorized dealers through its digital Supply Chain Finance platform.

“Indian Bank is well-positioned to provide solutions to MSIL in its rapid growth journey. Indian Bank’s supply chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to the dealers of MSIL, at favourable terms for driving their business growth,” said Indian Bank ED Ashutosh Choudhury in a statement.

Indian Bank’s Supply Chain Finance platform will enable MSIL’s dealers to track and reconcile transactions, repayments, outstanding, interest and charges with ease and transparency, said Indian Bank CMS Vertical Head Saurabh Dalmia.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US