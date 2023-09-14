HamberMenu
Indian Bank ties up with Maruti Suzuki for inventory financing

September 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
An MoU was exchanged between Indian Bank Executive Director Ashutosh Choudhury and Maruti Suzuki Executive Vice President Sales & Network Bhuvan Dheer in the presence of other senior officials to provide inventory financing solutions to MSIL authorised dealers.

Indian Bank has signed a MoU with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., (MSIL) to provide inventory financing solution to the latter’s authorized dealers through its digital Supply Chain Finance platform.

“Indian Bank is well-positioned to provide solutions to MSIL in its rapid growth journey. Indian Bank’s supply chain finance will provide easy access to working capital finance to the dealers of MSIL, at favourable terms for driving their business growth,” said Indian Bank ED Ashutosh Choudhury in a statement.

Indian Bank’s Supply Chain Finance platform will enable MSIL’s dealers to track and reconcile transactions, repayments, outstanding, interest and charges with ease and transparency, said Indian Bank CMS Vertical Head Saurabh Dalmia.

