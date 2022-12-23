ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank signs car-financing pact with Honda Cars India

December 23, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India with Vikas Kumar, GM, Retail Assets, Indian Bank.

Indian Bank has partnered Honda Cars India (HCIL) to offer simpler and faster financing options for customers to buy cars at more than 5,700 branches in the country.

This would allow the bank’s customers to bring home Honda vehicles at affordable interest rates and at attractive offers with the benefit of hassle-free loan processing, the public sector lender said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to make the auto finance process easier and provide an enhanced consumer experience both in terms of product and services,” said Vikas Kumar, GM, Retail Assets, Indian Bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US