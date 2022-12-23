  1. EPaper
Indian Bank signs car-financing pact with Honda Cars India

December 23, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India with Vikas Kumar, GM, Retail Assets, Indian Bank.

Indian Bank has partnered Honda Cars India (HCIL) to offer simpler and faster financing options for customers to buy cars at more than 5,700 branches in the country.

This would allow the bank’s customers to bring home Honda vehicles at affordable interest rates and at attractive offers with the benefit of hassle-free loan processing, the public sector lender said in a statement.

“We are dedicated to make the auto finance process easier and provide an enhanced consumer experience both in terms of product and services,” said Vikas Kumar, GM, Retail Assets, Indian Bank.

