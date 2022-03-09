Indian Bank rolls out savings account product for women

Indian Bank has unveiled a women-centric savings account product called IND – Mahila Shakti– 555 Days.

This product is yet another mark of the bank’s acknowledgment of exclusive bank products of women. It is targeted at those in the age group of 18 and above, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Under the scheme, one can make a minimum deposit of ₹1,000 for 555 days. It will attract annual interest rate of 5.15% for women customers and 6.65% for ex-staffers and senior citizens. The product will be in force till March 31.