ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank rolls out IB SAATHI to provide basic banking services

September 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Bank has embarked on a mission to deploy more than 5,000 new BCs by March 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank rolled out IB SAATHI, a financial inclusion product, at its corporate office on September 14. The even was presided over by MD & CEO S.L. Jain

Indian Bank has unveiled IB SAATHI (Sustainable Access and Aligning Technology for Holistic Inclusion), a financial inclusion solution, aimed at providing basic banking services to stakeholders through the business correspondent (BC) channel.

With this revamped model, the bank aims to provide basic banking services at all centres for a minimum of four hours per day in fixed outlets, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Additionally, BC agents will extend their services directly at the doorstep of customers, making access to financial services even more convenient and inclusive.

Indian Bank has embarked on a mission to deploy more than 5,000 new BCs by March 2024. Right now, it has 10,750 BCs and 10 corporate business correspondents (CBCs), which will be enhanced to 15,000 BCs and 15 CBCs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Indian Bank offers 36 different services to customers through its BC channel. In FY25, the bank is poised to introduce additional 60 services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US