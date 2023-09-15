Indian Bank rolls out IB SAATHI to provide basic banking services

September 15, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

Indian Bank has unveiled IB SAATHI (Sustainable Access and Aligning Technology for Holistic Inclusion), a financial inclusion solution, aimed at providing basic banking services to stakeholders through the business correspondent (BC) channel.

With this revamped model, the bank aims to provide basic banking services at all centres for a minimum of four hours per day in fixed outlets, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Additionally, BC agents will extend their services directly at the doorstep of customers, making access to financial services even more convenient and inclusive.

Indian Bank has embarked on a mission to deploy more than 5,000 new BCs by March 2024. Right now, it has 10,750 BCs and 10 corporate business correspondents (CBCs), which will be enhanced to 15,000 BCs and 15 CBCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Indian Bank offers 36 different services to customers through its BC channel. In FY25, the bank is poised to introduce additional 60 services.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.