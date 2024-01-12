ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank rolls out co-branded credit card

January 12, 2024 10:37 pm | Updated 10:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank MD & CEO Shanti Lal Jain says the launch of Indian Bank One co-branded credit card exemplifies our commitment to offering cutting-edge digital solutions to our customers.

Indian Bank has tied up with Maharashtra-based FPL Technologies, a pioneer in mobile-first, metal credit card solutions, to launch the ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’.

Powered by Visa and RuPay, this card boasts of international validity with a 1% forex fee. It also provides curated offers and is lifetime free without any joining or annual fees, the public sector lender said in a statement.

Leveraging the Visa and RuPay platforms, these cards will be issued by Indian Bank and managed by FPL Technologies.

The co-branded credit card, aims to offer a range of features tailored to cater to the diverse needs of digitally savvy Indian consumers.

