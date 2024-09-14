ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Bank raises ₹5,000 cr. through issuance of bonds

Updated - September 14, 2024 09:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Bank has raised ₹5,000 crore through the issuance of Long-Term Infrastructure Bonds on a private placement basis to meet its credit growth target and for refinancing of infrastructure projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In all, the bank received 88 bids amounting to ₹13,680 crore against the total issue size of ₹5,000 crore. The bank accepted bids for ₹5,000 crore at a coupon rate of 7.24% p.a. The issue was oversubscribed by 2.74 times, the public sector lender said in a statement.

The funds raised through these securities are exempted from regulatory requirement of maintaining Statutory Liquidity Ratio and Cash Reserve Ratio.

These bonds are senior, rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, long term fully paid-up non-convertible bonds, having a fixed maturity of 10 years from the date of allotment. It was allotted on September 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US